Bills player suffers cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals. ABC’s Lionel Moise reports on the overnight developments.

January 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live