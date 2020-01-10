Transcript for Bipartisan neighborly love

As firefighters and the west continue to battle one of the worst fire seasons on record. Support from some unlikely characters the force is strong with these crews and or again Biggs to a get from five year old carver who along with his grandma Sasha at center junior jet I mastered to emergency workers with a note. Reading thank you firefighters here is a friend for you in case you get lonely love carver. Since then BB Oda has been making the rounds lifting spirits on the front lines and in the air. Even taking a helicopter ride in a galaxy not so far away. Carver thank you so much he's actually been a great friends on everybody loves him and in Colorado a nonprofit called emergency RV. Giving the gift of sheltered to volunteer firefighters who lost their own homes while fighting fires for others and in California there's carrot. The two year old Golden Retriever bringing much needed puppy love to bees worn down heroes. There are double ships which as it does it or hours on. So working doubled since there aren't enough our creditors and our exhaust it open Karuth arrives on the scene with her tail wagging. Donna current wiggle around and smile laugh and here is a huge company contact bell at their lonely doubt you wanted to hire writers. Found out. I'm more or they're now is at its first acts. When he is out right buyer it was so heartbreaking and I are at. That magic she does she just got me in Denton and I am so. Not to listen or do you not get our that she and. A recent study firefighters found that 65%. Of them experienced some kind of trauma from past calls and all of these small acts of kindness and emotional support. Really come back to one thing giving a little back to these heroes who give so much for their estimates you guys. We now only over the my debt of gratitude but we owe them action financial. Believe and mentally all of it. Well thank you we appreciate your.

