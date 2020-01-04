Transcript for Birthdays in quarantine

Toilet paper cakes. Face time sitting alone. OK yeah. Her. And blood wishes before blowing out the candles. It's the reality of a birthday and quarantine. Not so easy for everyone to understand. This isn't a deal this really touch tank for all of us. Yeah disappointing for a little while the political leader to longtime user army. Around me get a positive experience for everyone and birthday that England definitely never forget. Luckily some have managed a celebration in isolation. Drive by parties like this one. And this. Egypt's sitting of the times. Good housekeeping style director Lori Brigham motto offering her advice for celebrating your little ones while cooped up. Some calls are not just for her dignity in the fact like the dress up. Current tax relief treatment after Randy and seem happy birthday your child Hillary's own sons celebrating his birthday this week. I'm still thank you didn't. Robinson and even spent so I'm sitting at a popular hay while Kate good. And listed Laurie says if you're in a pinch when all sounds sugar prevails. Let this be a special no holds bar shooter games and pat Bieber and because there's no bad way to celebrate a birthday. Love that idea about the sugar listen you guys Laurie says that he million over the coming trends and nearly is that he'd be your messages. Now to make a birthday to special what drives me I'm wishing her pretty happy. Happy Harry there grandma branding. Yeah. With your rather than many think the break but let me I don't have to attorney here all there who don't question that I know there's been pretty clear why don't lie. It better be cleared up about celebrating. Yeah.

