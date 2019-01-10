Transcript for Bisexual teen commits suicide

We turn now to the Tennessee family demanding justice after they say bullies on social media killed their son the sixty year old died by suicide hours at for being outed as bisexual and now it's families demanding someone be held responsible. At a vigil near Nashville Tennessee. Billy Ray Cyrus sing amazing grace extremely inference wore shirts that read justice for chaining. Channing was. One of those kids who. Global ball as hard but he didn't really realize how many people loved him. Last week six year old Channing Smith sent sexually explicit messages tool boy. PM remember C a screen grab a bat message was taken pass around his high school and eventually posted on social media. Within hours Cheney would die by suicide in his bedroom. He had all these dreams and and desire saying. Those will never be fulfill obtaining Stanley is now urging district attorney Craig north Contra final charges against the teams involved. North caught has been under fire since a 2018 video surface. When he's heard saying he doesn't recognize same sex marriage nor would you prosecute domestic violence cases involving same sex couples. Cheney spammers accusing the DA if not properly investigating but north caught defended the investigation and a statement saying any report that my office has failed or refused to act. Is an accurate. Meanwhile the teen's mother hopes the pain and grief will spark the conversation. That words matter. Posting one little picture. Can destroy somebody's life I can't describe. The pain you can't understand it possibly be that mean to somebody just for the fun of it it doesn't make any sense. Just heartbreaking there Chinese families also criticizing the high school for not holding a memorial service after his death the school says counseling was provided for students.

