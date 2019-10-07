Transcript for Black teen allegedly killed for playing rap music

Now to the growing calls for a hate crime investigation in Arizona police say a white man killed a black teenager because he felt threatened by his rap music. The murder has sparked outrage even getting the attention of a presidential candidate. He revealed Graham losing in the dark skinned this morning a family is grieving the loss of a seventeen year old in the Arizona beat he was out there live in Atlanta going nowhere going to school make it short losing everything taking can't even went and went. Yet has since and let's get a thirds police say. Ally Asia Al mean was at a convenience store soda machine in Peoria when Michael Adams walked up behind them and stabbed him to death. According to court records Adams told investigators he heard Elijah listening to rap music in the parking lot. Saying to music made him feel unsafe and he needed to protect himself and the community from the victim and hopefully what. He says that his music reminds him that other people who had attacked him. This morning civil rights groups are calling for hate crime charges against Adams with more than a 100000 tweets contained hash tag. Justice for a lie shot including one from presidential candidate Cory Booker writing. All right key ally Asia my name is Michael Paul Adams. Records show Adams was release from prison just two days before the murder after serving a thirteen month sentence for aggravated assault. His lawyer says the air zone a department of corrections should've given Adams access to mental health services after his release this is a disabled person. And he's been released. Into the world. And left to fend for himself. And two days later this is where we are. In response to the department of correction says Adams was given information about where to find help for mental illnesses. But the department says it had no legal authority or free him after he was released. As for allies his family facing mental illness is no excuse they say hate motivated the murder. So the fact that someone is trying to claim that that's the reason why my brother's life was taken it's just an excuse and it doesn't it doesn't help. It doesn't it doesn't Lyndon type both console and make it doesn't help. There is no hate crime statute in Arizona but a judge can impose tougher sentence if it's determined that a hate crime was committed.

