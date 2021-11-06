Transcript for Boat on the edge

A dramatic close call police say this electric boat with four women on board got stuck on the edge of this dam in a lake in Austin, Texas. A local or people in it. Right up against it down about. Third of the road and you order. The front of the boat hanging over the edge. The company that rented the boat to the women sent another electric boat to try to tote them free but no luck was powerful now and wonderment when the damn it was helped hauling it. All officials then worrying both boats could go over they are now tied to another boat. A bigger over most likely would old entered rumors rescuers then shut down traffic on the damp and lowered life vests to the people on board but the real concern was what was on the other side is after you over the dam. I'm Whitney that is solid concrete so they rushed in a more powerful boat to pull everyone to safety police say had a boat got over it could have been deadly. It was going to be a all the anything kind of went a different route I think it's. We're lucky. We. Are. The lake does have buoys warning people not to go past a certain point the women say they didn't see them.

