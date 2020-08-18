Transcript for Break in Run-DMC cold case

Turning now to a new development in the nearly two decade old cold case here in New York City do men have now been indicted in the 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay the DJ. For run DMC one of the hottest and most influential rap groups of its time. We'll Ganz is here now with more on that good morning well. Good morning Mona it. You have run DMC was inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame in 2009 for their pioneering musical legacy. Their influence undeniable but for eighteen years that legacy was overshadowed. By the murder of Jam Master Jay for eighteen years' until now. Jam Master Jay was the pioneering DJ behind hits like it's tricky. His hip hop group run DMV also responsible for king of rock. And the rap rock collaboration walk this way with Aerosmith. But in 2002 Jam Master Jay whose real name is Jason might tells trailblazing career. Came to a shocking end as he was sitting on a still fun. News New York recording studio. We begin with the death of Jam Master Jay of the legendary rap group run DMC. A band that has been called The Beatles of hip hop. For nearly two decades that 37 year old's murder went unsolved. Few witnesses no known motives until now investigators announcing a major break in the cold case. Today. We begin to answer that question. Who killed Jason and myself. And why. Federal prosecutors charging Carl Jordan and Ronald Washington for my cells murder alleging the two conspired to kill him over a drug trafficking dispute. And shot him point blank in the head. Mr. Jordan and mr. Washington. Walked into music studio. In Queens. Where mr. my cell and others. Working essentially hanging out. And they walk in and they martyrdom a cold blood. Jim master jays murder rocked the music industry coming not long after the murders of fellow rap legends to got you tour. And the notorious BIG both of those cases still unsolved. Jordan was arraigned yesterday and is being held in Brooklyn he has pled not guilty Washington is already behind bars. For on related crimes that he is also pleading not guilty this morning to this crap you guys well we appreciate that update.

