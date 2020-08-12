Transcript for Britain begins vaccinating citizens for COVID-19

Let's head now to London where the first people are getting Pfizer's vaccine today. ABC's Julie MacFarlane is there Julia what are the expectations today. Morning man there what today has been called V day it's really exciting days of press people get vaccinated outside of trial as this historic a robot begins. Patient may this morning was a ninety year old grandmother from northern islands could moderate Keenan who received her injection in covenant hospital. I'm guys believe in all of the second cousin to be vaccinated was eight William Shakespeare from warrant check. Now they along with thousands more elderly people at the age of eighty have been deemed at the mesa high risk and that for at the top of the list for those getting the vaccine today. Health care what has little to be vaccinated at the end of the day with any left David basis manna. Angela Allen house you are most British people open and willing to get the vaccine or is it like here in the US where they are some hesitation. Right recent studies indicate got this huge logistical operation is just pot of the pitch against cave in nineteen middles are going to be. A huge public messaging campaign from the government to try and get the public to attend the vaccinations people. A gimme contacted by health service when it is bad time. But it isn't bold entry for them to show wop and the weeks and months that we can expect many celebrities and public Vegas. They wanted to royals even to announce that they have had their injections in order to try and persuade the public to this vaccine is safe unnecessary. To fight corona virus manna. Julie McFarland live in London thank you for the latest developments.

