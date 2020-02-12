-
Now Playing: UK 1st country to announce approval of Pfizer vaccine
-
Now Playing: Investigation into possible presidential pardon scheme
-
Now Playing: Attorney General William Barr contradicts Trump claims of fraud
-
Now Playing: Justice Department investigates possible bribery for pardons
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 1, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 1, 2020
-
Now Playing: Former CDC Director Dr. Besser: ‘This is the most dangerous period of the pandemic’
-
Now Playing: Biden tells suffering Americans: ‘Help is on the way’
-
Now Playing: Attorney general declares no evidence of widespread voter fraud
-
Now Playing: US health officials discuss who should get 1st vaccine doses
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President-elect Joe Biden unveils his economic team
-
Now Playing: People around the nation donate on Giving Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus and rural America
-
Now Playing: The race for a COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on policy: Planned Parenthood
-
Now Playing: Presidential transition turmoil
-
Now Playing: Michael Eric Dyson explains the problem with cancel culture
-
Now Playing: Hannity urges Trump to pardon himself
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden announces key members of his economic team