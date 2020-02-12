Transcript for British government approves emergency use of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

The British government has just approved the emergency use of Pfizer's coup had vaccine. A landmark step in the fight against the virus it's being called the first Kobe vaccine in the world. That's backed by rigorous science at the approval in the US could come as soon as next week. More than 2300 Americans have lost their lines the virus in the last 24 hours nearly a 100000 people are in the hospital. With the virus nationwide. Anybody overnight shows the indoor holiday party hosted by president trump would no social distancing. Justice Moore cities report Covert cases are exploding. This morning Los Angeles is in the midst of its worst court of errors search yet. The city Tuesday reporting its highest ever number of key says as hostile nations soar past previous Rackers. And L California's governor is warning hospital icu across the state could hit 112%. Capacity. By Christmas Eve is these trends continue we're gonna have to take much more dramatic. Arguably drastic action. Neighboring Nevada has seen a new crew literally to death every two hours. And a Maryland what hospitals aren't 90% capacity the governor became emotional talking about the new wave of victims. We apple lost. Our youngest victim. 01 year old boy. To this deadly. Ers and New York officials say the state is surging toward infection levels last seen at the height of the pandemic. Possible visions have more than doubled in three weeks the Mir is now urging the elderly and those at high risk to stay home. And only leave for work school or essential aaron's. We need U we need you if you're older you have preexisting conditions. To take additional precautions. But overnight this scene at the White House president trump hosting a holiday party indoors with little social dresses that can only some people wearing a mask. Despite promises that based coverings would be required. Community the event coming just hours after FDA chief Stephen Hahn was called to the White House. To explain why is agency isn't moving faster to approve a vaccine. We are balancing. He and public health emergency we're facing. And the fact that people are getting sick with coded wit the need to get this right CDC advisors now recommending the first vaccines be given to health care workers and nursing homes. We're all very tired I'm very tired. Officials say the first round of vaccines will likely be given within three weeks of FDA approval but the states will get the final say on who gets vaccinated win. In just days before the FDA needs to consider the vaccine president compass holding what's being called a vaccine summit at the white house with key drug makers and other officials.

