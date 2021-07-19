Transcript for Britney Spears fires back at haters

Another court hearing is being held today and Britney Spears' battle to escape a conservative or ship. It comes after spears called out her family in an emotional social media posts ABC's Christine Sloan reports. This morning pop icon Britney Spears taking aim at critics on social media. Telling her more than 31 1000000 in eastern Graham followers that conserving her ship headed by her father Jamie spears. Has quote killed my dreams. And that for those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos look I'm not going to be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling when I win here say due worth being. I've done that for the past thirteen years I'd much rather share videos yes for my living room and set of on stage in Vegas. Spears' latest post comes a day after she lashed out at those closest to her after they sheared supportive post on line. Spears saying they weren't there for her when she was drowning. She also slammed her sister Jamie Lynn her performing her music back in 2017. Writing I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and perform my songs to remixes. Mice so called support system hurt me deeply spears is fighting to end a thirteen year conserve leader ship that is controlled her life and career for thirteen years. Today the singer's co conserve water Jody Montgomery is scheduled to be import. Asking for the estate to pay for additional security for her claiming she has received death threats. Here's of receipts. Spears is next hearing is scheduled for September. Mona injure it. I Christine thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.