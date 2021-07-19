-
Now Playing: Britney Spears continues fight to end conservatorship
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears slams naysayers in social media post while new lawyer takes charge
-
Now Playing: Multiple 1st responders injured, 1 person dead after shooting spree
-
Now Playing: US women's tennis team talks Coco Gauff's exit from Olympics
-
Now Playing: Judge Esther Salas wants to 'send a message' 1 year after son's death
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos prepares for liftoff
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos speaks out hours ahead of historic trip to edge of space
-
Now Playing: Washington Nationals fans return to stadium
-
Now Playing: Delta variant driving up COVID infections
-
Now Playing: Cartoon has some American kids speaking with British accents
-
Now Playing: US, allies join forces against China to expose hacking activities
-
Now Playing: US tennis star Coco Gauff withdraws from Olympics after positive COVID test
-
Now Playing: More than 161 million Americans fully vaccinated as hospitals report new rise in cases
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bezos shares excitement about heading to space ahead of flight
-
Now Playing: US Olympic tennis team hopes Coco Gauff 'heals' after positive COVID test
-
Now Playing: Millions across nation face extreme weather conditions
-
Now Playing: Paratroopers conduct special mission to deliver key to retired Marine and family
-
Now Playing: Urgent search underway for gunman who shot, killed 6-year-old
-
Now Playing: Waterpark chemical leak sends dozens to hospital