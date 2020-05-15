Transcript for Broadway still dark

Waiting for the sun to come back up over Broadway some tough news this week. All performances suspended through Labor Day at least in one fell swoop. It was like my current job was taken from me and my future job was taken from me. Annaly Walton performing off Broadway it was set to return to Broadway smash hit come from away on March 31. Come through it was like the big arrival moment for me. And now. Broadway blockbusters closing their curtains indefinitely. Devastating for folks who love going to the theater to see old favorites and new ones like Hercules and I'll be there. The show's star to Lonnie allowed it. I eat crow look into bull my confidence in wanna get up. A devastating financial blow to New York City. 33 million dollars a week in ticket sales and another one point two billion dollars a month spent by theater goers in Manhattan all of it gone. And the job. Here are responsible. Pretty 97000. Jobs in this city. And we need a little more restaurants under her Jerrells. With the industry frozen by lockdown I mean and collecting unemployment like. The other thirty million people in this country are. Performers who have worked and auditioned and auditioned again to get where they are all getting stage fright all over again. I'm sort of like twelve years into my career I had momentum going. And that it's like with its oldest what it when we come back it's all gone and I have to prove myself to have to go through all those steps. You don't know I'm might do but to Lonnie and Emily and artists all over America are realizing that the show has to go line. We now get the chance to meet the new normal. Oh and there's power in that there's fear but also I I think fear and and then possibility. RRR. Leaked together for a home. Even lifting spirits while they're at it Emily performing songs virtually for folks and assisted living facilities. Yeah. Me. Easy times yeah. When. All of us in the same boat as we wait for this intermission. And I promise you did when the curtain comes back. First artist back come from a late in the front row. And. Ears I can't even imagine what that is gonna feel. As far as frozen the musical it still plans on continuing the North American tour when it's safe to do so meanwhile. Our performer friends are also coming up with creative content while in quarantine July and he told me. He's working on it's you musical that's a zoom musical so I think I'll be patiently waiting for that when Kenneth non. The resiliency of optimism there it gives us all hope we purpose sing your drains Ira Allen down will that you're going to be in the front room. We'll hope we'll dean is the money for that ticket man that I expensive yet yeah I got a lemonade stand in the works all of it we're gonna go by me go. Thank you what we're appreciated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.