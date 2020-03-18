Transcript for Busting coronavirus myths

The age of cold mid nineteen. Many unable to isolate themselves from misinformation on line and being accurately informed at a time like this is no joking matter. So let's bust some mixed. Doctor Imran Ali filling in for Adam and Jamie to separate corona virus fact from fiction first up. I should avoid taking Ibuprofen during the covad nineteen pandemic. False a lot of people got scared because of the French Health Minister saying that you cannot cheek. Ibuprofen. Which we have -- nineteen in fact Ibuprofen can really help with the symptoms of illness in people who had the milder form. This one's false. Next I should be stocking up on vitamin C well sorry to your morning glass of OJ but for this when the experts say it's false. Even when it comes to the common cold or the flu. Vitamin C hasn't shown a consistent scientific benefit. Any advantage would be modest at most. Vitamin C in a dose of 200 milligrams a day can give your immune system just a little ghosts but it's not gonna help against the corona virus next up. I should take extra caution opening cardboard and paper mail. Balls but the virus needs moisture so if it's a dry cardboard it's not gonna last for about want to have at all next up. If I can hold my breath for ten seconds without coughing I don't have the virus. This one's false the claim originating on social media and doctors say while people would cope in nineteen. Do you have irritated Airways. This rumor is just that a rumor and finally warm weather will provide relief from corona virus too soon to say on this one. What were all hoping this will get better was the summer months come along but the fact is we don't know too much about it yet. One more meant that when a bus for you guys the idea that you can get infected from your pet that's false according to the WHIO there's no evidence to date that a dog cat or any pact. Can transmit cove in nineteen which means you can snuggle as close as you want with your pets while social distancing. Leavitt you do well you gotta that there aren't scared the hell definitely. All right thanks are. Bus and as best for as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.