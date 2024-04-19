‘Caitlin Clark, I’m so sorry’

A columnist is facing backlash after an exchange with the WNBA rookie that some are calling sexist and inappropriate. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the reporter’s response.

April 19, 2024

