Transcript for California firefighters battle wildfires fueled by record heat

This morning firefighters across California are battling dozens of wildfires fueled by record breaking heat one of the largest fires outside Fresno exploded overnight to 135000. Acres with 0% containment after already burning dozens of homes in the town of big creek. Monday night the California National Guard attempted another rescue using a military chinook helicopter after reports of fourteen hikers trapped and a mountain resort but authorities said the mission was unsuccessful. Because heavy smoke prevented the pilots from making a safe landing there's. Fire on all sides. Boat business and oh yeah. Unlike this successful rescue over the weekend when a helicopter pulled hundreds of people to safety as flames surrounded them at a campsite. Some of them were in critical condition with burns or broken bones to get aircraft to fly at night into the mountains it is it is really something else and now concerns about the extreme fire danger spreading to other states in Colorado wildfire north of timber is now the largest in state history. Bernie nearly 100000. Acres and an Oregon air quality deteriorating as rare east winds from smoke in from multiple fires one of those fires burning near Spokane Washington. Authorities being up to 80% of the homes in the town of more than. Have been destroyed by a fire sweeping through the area. This resident posting a picture of the fire writing the entire town is gone. And back to California as we reported fireworks from agent to reveal party. Are blamed for setting one fire and now the woman who helped make gender party's popular in recent years has posted a message asking people to stop having these quote. Stupid parties.

