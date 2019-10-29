Transcript for California fires forces tens of thousands to evacuate

Of the fire emergency in California one major fires burning in Sonoma County threatening nearly 100000. Buildings. The other is in Los Angeles where a swath of land stretching from a busy freeway to the Pacific Ocean has been evacuated. This morning the relentless fire fight in California just the last 24 hours. But cal fire's put out 330. Fires in the state. When fuel flames have burned some of the most expensive real estate in the country near Los Angeles the so called Getty fire has charred hundreds of acres. Pushed by winds up to 65 miles per hour tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate you know had to be evacuated from their home last night correct yet but that's nothing fun action hero come on that's. Including celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger Kristin Davis and LeBron James. Between did his best wishes to the first responders the southbound lane of one of the busiest free weights in the country the 405. Was shut down for hours from LA to the Pacific Ocean. This is one of the most traveled areas in our area in the country. The seat nobody on this roadway is a there's also shopping site. The fire given its name because it threatened Maggette senator one of the most famous museums in the world this morning museum officials say the art inside is not being moved. And the building a safe. Thanks to efforts by firefighters. And because the museum was built to withstand intense wildfires with a metal exterior and double walls. Farther north the Kincaid fire has burned 75000 acres. And is threatening 90000 buildings despite the terrifying conditions in one country. Does knew we were a couple was given a picture perfect moment during their photo shoot. I was thinking of American gothic the 1930s pinky. That was regular normal of American life at the time and all of a sudden in a very strange way this has become. Our new normal. Officials say power lines may have started to fires in the Bay Area. Despite the widespread blackouts intended to prevent just that an LPG and with 600000 customer set to lose power and dozens of northern California counties. The governor voicing his frustration overnight saying a major investigation will now look into the power shut off process. This cannot be the new normal. Now we cannot absorb this year after year. We had experienced. A ten of the worst fire seasons California's history just since 2015. In Southern California winds are expected to ramp up again tomorrow in could be the worst of the season. All right officials said they get a fire may have been caused by downed tree limb hitting a power line.

