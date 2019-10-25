Transcript for California wildfires: The latest

We begin with the fire danger right now in Southern California. Tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate overnight as the fast moving flames. Firm closer to neighbor. It's among the fires burning right now the two largest of the so called tick fire in Southern California and they Kincaid fire in Sonoma County. Overnight both were less than 10% contained. Now we're learning that a problem with the power company's equipment could be to blame for one of the first despite planned power outages in the area. Overnight while fire after wildfire raging in California. At least 40000 people have been ordered to evacuate near Los Angeles as thirty mile per hour winds drive fast moving fires he's. What's. Getting people out of their homes. The biggest of those blazes the so called tick fires spreading across hundreds of acres in just minutes. She's horses and cynical they're frantically running in their composure. Houses around them inspired. This might actually be the one instance in which cardinals. Look at that was able to put up a paltry but. This family quickly packed their car to escape the flames. We leave behind their home in animals ABC's mag Guttman was there. You want me to open the gates of the animals can go out. Yes OK I don't have excellent settlement in the fight it coming look it's really coming Aaron. Firefighters had to cut their way into the nearby gate here after an ember landed on the roof igniting. Meanwhile the northern California of the so called Kincaid fire has burned at least 161000 acres in Sonoma County wine country. Trees are going off like tingling hear the embers coming. In every direction no matter where you are. You have to be wary of the win because they can change at any second firefighters had to drive through tunnels hopefully. Trying to get the upper hand while BP winds gusting to about 75 miles per hour we just can't keep. Ahead of it so we had to work plus its chasing and trying to get ahead of it constantly throughout this whole night. Authorities say at least 49 buildings have been destroyed and thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate the day we're really kid how to me now. Grab your keys in your dog tango and now a broken piece of equipment from utility company could be to blame for the Kincaid fire. Despite widespread preemptive blackouts. PG&E said the transmission tower near the sort of the fire may have malfunction is state energized during a planned blackout. It's not clear whether that malfunction sparked the fire. And more planned power outages are expected in northern California this weekend because of the heavy winds expected.

