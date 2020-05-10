Transcript for Cam Newton sidelined with coronavirus

There are two Monday Night Football games tonight because of corona virus the patriots game in Kansas City was delayed one day because quarterback Cam Newton tells a positive. The diagnosis his team's fans and club officials concerned. About what may come next with the virus here's ABC's faith and move and. This morning the NFL on defense after corona virus some down one of the league's top player. Track pictures quarterback Cam Newton out of the game after testing positive for a cook at nineteen both weekend breaking his silence on his two grams Sunday saying quote I'll take this time to get healthy and self reflect. There are other team struggling that worried that if the quarterback get sick. Easy spreader to everybody else. The lead denouncing the outbreak is contained and there are no new positive test out to Newton and one Kansas City player tested positive Sunday's patriots chiefs game was rescheduled and will be played tonight. This scares just the latest in a series of outbreaks that have sidelined dozens of players less than a month into the season at least twenty people with a Tennessee Titans. Also have the virus testing was never be enough to prevent cases. Tunes the Al break is raising new questions with. This morning about whether the NFL should follow the lead of the NBA and NHL which both are wrapped up their seasons in Kobe free bubbles. It might be that they have to go and a bubble. But I think they're conscientious enough and want to protect their play is and protect the personnel that they will do the right thing. Insiders say the NFL might be considering the idea at least put the playoffs he couldn't based ABC news. And they.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.