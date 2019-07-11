Transcript for Capitol Hill announces public impeachment hearings to start next week

We begin with the impeachment battle now going public Democrats now say public hearings will begin next Wednesday at first witness to be called. Phil Taylor of career diplomat with fifty years of public service meanwhile overnight we learned about a new request president trump made to attorney general William Barr. ABC's green and Mitchell joins us with the new. Good morning to you can attention a house Democrats are promising ambassador bill Taylor's televised testimony is just the beginning. As the inquiry probes president Trump's alleged effort to pressure Ukraine into investigating political rival Joseph Biden and his son. West Point grad in Vietnam veteran Bill Taylor the acting US ambassador to Ukraine will be the first testified publicly. In the impeachment inquiry. Telling millions of people when he told investigators. That the president we count hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to the US ally his transcript police Wednesday reveals he grew so concerned over the issue he center rear cable. To secretary of state Mike Pompeo the received no response the most important facts are largely not. Contested. During a rally in Louisiana overnight prison in trump fired back. Democrats buds be accountable for their hoaxes and for their crimes. Really I mean you believe. What's going on in Washington. Where these do not thing somewhat evil and in some cases very evil people. Also testifying next week former Ukrainian ambassador Maria bottom bitch one Republican says none of the evidence points to corruption. There or. Perfectly appropriate. To his room close. And there are more. An appropriate for quid pro. This morning there in new details about the president's actions just as the Ukraine story first broke. Multiple sources tell ABC news that the president wanted to attorney general William Barr to hold a news conference saying that tramping didn't break any laws regarding that on July called with Ukraine's president. The bar reportedly declined. Now the White House while dismissing the hearings into raising its defense adding to long time -- allies to its team to come up with a better strategy of pushing back Kenneth. All right trying to Mitchell thank you.

