-
Now Playing: Michigan faces COVID-19 emergency, Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause continues
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: Michigan governor talks about spring surge of COVID cases in her state
-
Now Playing: The latest information on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Do we know the cause of clotting with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: CDC board says they need more information regarding J&J vaccine
-
Now Playing: How TikTok influencers are getting teens and young adults to quit vaping
-
Now Playing: Bethany C. Meyers demonstrates workout to help you feel confident and powerful
-
Now Playing: Top expert criticizes call to keep pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine
-
Now Playing: Blind paralympian prepares for Summer Games
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: How far away are COVID-19 booster shots?
-
Now Playing: New study: Open middle seats on planes reduce exposure
-
Now Playing: CDC says it needs time to respond to Johnson & Johnson concerns
-
Now Playing: What to look for if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
-
Now Playing: US calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine
-
Now Playing: The latest on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Woman surprised by loved ones after final round of chemotherapy
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 task force speaks on Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause