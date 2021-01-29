Transcript for Capitol security

This morning Donald Trump loyalists in congress are deepening their ties with the former president. As he faces an impeachment trial in fresh turmoil in the Republican Party. Republican met gates afford it traveling to Wyoming to rally against congresswoman Liz Cheney on her home turf. Cheney is the most high profile Republican to vote to impeach strong for inciting the deadly capital right. How can you even call yourself a represented it. When you don't represent the will of the people. Concept ask about that Arab Dictators are undermanned and we are. As the same question although beltway bureaucrats. Turned pink cowgirl who support an impeachment this deeply. Popular in the state a lot. And Thursday at Mara Largo trot meeting with house Republican leader Kevin McCarthy who once said trump Beers responsibility for the right. The meeting described as cordial. With a spokesperson adding president Crump has agreed to work with leader McCarthy are helping the Republican Party become a majority in the house. It comes amid growing concern about physical violence on Capitol Hill. Authorities now warning that extremists who believe the Q and on conspiracy theory could be plotting political violence this weekend police want to set up a permanent tents around the capital. DC's mayor opposes the idea. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants more protection for members of congress saying they now face a quote enemy with Ted. They have members of congress who want to bring guns on the floor and have threatened. Of violence on other members of congress. She didn't mention names but a lows he's words are likely a reference to Marjorie Taylor Green. The Georgia congresswoman under fire for threats in conspiracy theories posted online before being elected and it's when he nineteen video green is heard to clearing global C a trader. Implying that she should be execs at. A crime punishable by death is lecturing. He could Monday is guilty at street then. And in another video green questions whether the Las Vegas shooting massacre was a set up by liberals to gain support for gun control. I am really wondering if there is eight. There's a bigger motive there. And Dane green scene here in this 2019 video taunting David Hoff a survivor of the Parkland high school shooting who was lobbying for gun laws and hearing. Now Republican congresswoman Lauren Goldberg of Colorado is joining the feud after hog tweeted. They can put up all the fencing around the capital the real threat of Marjorie Taylor Green and born Beaufort will still be inside. Bober replied reference in the video of hard in green and yeah. Bober writing we all saw how tough you were when questioned face to face give your keyboard arrests trials. Republican leaders have assigned congresswoman green to the house education committee Democrats now demanding that she be removed because of her previous statement.

