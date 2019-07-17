Transcript for Cardio dance party latest fitness fad

At 305. Fitness they're swapping treadmills for tort case. Ditching bishops proposing giving. I know. An intense hard EO dance class. I mean party. Complete with a light deejay spinning in every class. A new favorite celebs like drew Barry Moore and Hayley boldly and when I decided to hit up the real fight fitness in New York City. A certain and Bette Midler was also ready to get her Groupon. Yeah. I protests and seriously that's bet Midler now though which it. I dead I am not. I work out good enough for the divine miss M. Gotta be good enough. Founder and CEOs Haiti Kurzban ringing the colors the light of certain. Funky feeling to workouts across the country. I think that's what sets us apart is just how simple and sign and just. Relentlessly rebellious than just that energy is super fun. And yeah some of the goods you do in the class certainly are relentlessly rebellious. Yeah but those dance moves are more than just good practice for your next Friday night out on the town yeah. On average than people half their heart rate monitors and class they're bringing 70800. Calories and a session because it's super full body lick your working every part it once. And it's also incredibly amazing how yeah. Memory and for your pop. Sends classes range from 45 minutes to an hour. But the results are lasting how has your body changed since starting. 305 Y never liked any perhaps the force of these are really narrow. And squeezed in between those dance moves atoning section when you grab some weights working your muscles and your confidence. One bad. That self empowerment is to be Depp brings fitness junkies back to real fights clauses again and again and I feel like me pier itself I can just be free and expressive. Just have fun fun Jack sweat. Check check. And a couple that some nourishment for the sole. To what. I hope that you and let everyone gets out of this class is really feeling like where you are your best it's enough. So it's just about sharing this message that we are who we are and flaws and all who can still love yourself.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.