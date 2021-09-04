Transcript for Caribbean volcano emergency

Some of that thousands of people waiting to be evacuated from the Caribbean island of saint Vincent and that's because. Officials say a volcano on that island could erupt at any moment. ABC danger for Z would details. This morning cruise ships are bracing to help evacuate thousands of people before a volcano erupts on the Caribbean island of saint Vincent. Moved from. Officials saying an eruption is imminent there is no in the country. An evacuation. Order. Ferries boats all helping get people out. At least four cruise ships are now arriving Royal Caribbean and celebrity sending help and two ships from carnival are set to dock today. But there's another drill its let him look ten season. First put children those that are in this neighborhood. Relative to boys chorus. Smoke is already billowing from the loss of free or volcano which last erupted in 1979. I think the prime minister ordering mandatory evacuations of about 161000 people. And designated red danger zone staff. Saint Vincent is the main island of the Caribbean nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. About 15100 miles from Miami west of Barbados in northeast of Aruba and Venezuela. All road. Barry trends. I have no were extracted. And the crew says begins the pandemic is posing an extra challenge people don't have started. The prime minister warning people they should be vaccinated before entering a shelter or boarding a cruise ship. Evacuated residents are expected to be taken to neighboring islands or taking shelter on saint Vincent outside the danger zones faith. Trevor Andrea thank you.

