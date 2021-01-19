Transcript for Carjacker lectures mom

This Maureen in organ mother revealing as ski eerie and bizarre encountered during a carjacking. It. A on Saturday someone stole Chris O'Leary's SUV while it was parked outside this meat market in Portland Leary says she left her Honda running with her four year old son inside as she ran into the store to grab a few things. And that's when someone stole the SUV and drove off. But then moments later to her amazement. The man were tolerant to the parking lot and threatened to call the police on her fur leaving her son unattended. The man ordered Leary's son out of the SUV and then drove off again on the. Currently at me and me a court. Press that he's got her eight. Art gowns and how. Terror us terror. Leary says she was in shock but grateful that suspects drove back. They. Doubt K. It is so stupid. Aggregate yet. Leaders still asserts he really 2013 hundred high. Her son was not hurts. Them. Fortunate outcome in paying KO.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.