Transcript for CDC investigating possible new covid vaccine side effect

This morning a drastic drop in Kobe cases. The right. We act now paving the way for what promises to be a far more traditional Memorial Day weekend health officials attribute the drop in part to the success of the vaccines. And they're urging parents of children as young as twelve to get the shots but now the CDC is investigating a few dozen reports of young adults mostly male. Who developed my new car died this. And inflammation of the heart about four days after being vaccinated experts say it's still too early to say if there's a link between the vaccine in my new card rightist. In my car tightness and heart failure that we see as a result of coal would infection. Is far more serious than anything that we're seeing here solutions so important that people get their vaccines to prevent Covert infection the concern comes amid growing calls to investigate the origin of the corona virus the Wall Street Journal reports researchers at China's Wuhan institute of virologist he got sick. And needed hospital care back in November of 2019. It's not clear at this upper respiratory virus that. Get sick and many researchers who worked at that want. Is tune about reality if this was just cold they are published just any seasonal viral illness. But there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered in the meantime Americans seem ready to return to normal life and I. Last night the biggest indoor gathering in more than eight here in New York City 75%. Capacity at the knicks game but I've got back to. And with Memorial Day one week away vacation hot spots are filling up. Triple A says more than 37 million people are expected to travel over the holiday weekend this year. A 60% increase from last year's record low airports are already preparing for a much busier summer season minutes. Back tomorrow that we can to do exactly that. An uptick in travel that we're excited we're looking forward to. And back to the vaccine New Mexico just became than ninth state where more than 70% of adults have gotten at least one shot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.