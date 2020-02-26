Transcript for CDC issues coronavirus warning

Our other major story this morning is a spreading corona virus outbreak overnight at fifteenth patient who was evacuated from the diamond princess cruise ship. Arrived in Nebraska for treatment. The new patient is the spouse of another person already being monitored there. Guests at a hotel in Spain's Canary Islands are quarantined right now because at least two people have come down with the virus. And Health Minister any Ron who was seen coughing and wiping his brow while talking about the virus on TV. Now has that the virus has claimed at least fifteen lives and you brought an American health experts now say the virus is spread. In the US is all but inevitable. Overnight a stern warning from the CBC. Could be. Experts urging Americans to prepare themselves as the new corona virus creeps closer to home. We really want to prepare the American public for the possibility that their lives will be disrupted because it. We still don't know the exact numbers worldwide of the cases we do know it appears that 3%. Cause critical disease 15%. Cause severe symptoms. And about 82%. Then cause mild infection. Health officials now say community should be ready to take drastic measures to control the outbreak including closing down schools and stores. Adding that people should make sure they keep essentials like medications on hand. Some common sense precautions do apply here go down a mental checklist to make sure that you're ready reach out to some school contacts if you have children in school. And stock up on a few homes supplies. For now the CDC says the best way to stay healthy is through simple interventions. First Kobe at nineteen is more contagious than the average flew and has a much higher mortality rate so be extra vigilant with typical measures like washing your hands. Second if you can't stay home stay at least six feet away from anyone who may be sick. And lastly some strains of corona virus can survive of 29 days on surfaces so don't forget to clean things you touch regularly including your car keys. And cell phone. And fears about the virus impact on the world economy is forcing Asian stock markets lower overnight here in the US the Dow. Has lost more than 19100 points over the Los two days.

