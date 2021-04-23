Transcript for CDC panel meets Friday to discuss Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s fate

This morning the CDC is investigating the death of a woman in Oregon doctors say she developed a rare blood clot days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the event was are rare but serious blood clot that. The woman developed within two weeks following vaccination health officials say the woman in her fifties got a shot before federal officials placed a Johnson & Johnson vaccine on board last week when they cited six cases of rare blood clots out of seven million doses received doctors emphasize they have not concluded whether this death in organ is related to the vaccine why Nelson does that not add to the vaccine hasn't seen. This will be discussed in tomorrow's ace at meetings so we're actually disclosing this information for transparency as this will be one of the case is being reviewed. Then meeting today of the CDC advisory committee panel would decide whether the US send resume using the J&J shots health authorities are reportedly leaning toward lifting the paused. Possibly as soon as this weekend. According to the Washington Post if lifted the move would quote included a new warning about a rare complication involving blood clots. Similar to a position taken in Europe. Believe they're. Green light to go ahead with the vaccine or else we'll see. Some restrictions for example by age or gender or sell out. A lot on the line here for Johnson Johnson this morning the CDC also debating its guidance on wearing masks the agency directors has that they may revisit the year guidelines on Al Gore mask wearing. Which currently do not say anything specific for vaccinated people. We will be looking at the outdoor masking question. But it's also in the context of the fact that we still have people who are dying of covet and now another potential problem in the race to vaccine made thousands of appointments going unfilled. The US now averaging. Fewer than three million doses per day. The lowest number in weeks the areas of darker blue on the snap so where Americans are resisting the vaccine the most but many people are still eager to get their side even in the most unlikely place in Chicago this funeral home giving out duo sets. People are not hesitant about it leaves love what I'm hearing. If where can I get it. And back to bad death investigation an organ local health officials say if the CDC recommends lifting the James A vaccine caused today. They will follow CDC guidance.

