Transcript for CDC warns COVID hospitalizations could triple this month

This morning a top doctor in Mississippi says the state is running out of icu beds. Six. That's how many of the Nazis as we get instead of Mississippi this won't sit. Doctor Who win Woodward at the University of Mississippi Medical Center fears the worst is yet to come. We're very concerned. With what we see on the horizon for the next few weeks arrested this month and perhaps even into next month. The highest infection rate in the country is in the wee Ciena hospitalizations are up nearly 500%. In the last month. ABC's Marcus Moore visited this hospital in Shreveport. I'm putting people that are my age and my parents age and body bags and it is my worst fear to. -- to be one of them from 200 tears here today. Yes I have to be honest I've probably crap. This is Kirk Democrat spoke own. I'm tired. The been doing this very year to have. End. It just it feels like there's never going to be at home. And if you're not gonna get the vaccine at least or mask try to be part of the solution. It comes to stop freaking out she warns Covert infections can hit 200000. Per day within the next six. It's another expert predicts every unvaccinated American will likely catch coup bid at some point. If you decide to try to run the game clock out. Don't try to do it this virus you'll find you it will infect you eventually. The highly contagious delta period now accounts for 93%. Of new infections but doctors fear the lack of herd immunity could give birth to a more dangerous period. The virus is randomly mutating all the irony we see letting it replicate by not having protects out there eventually more virulent strains can show up. Who knows the next continue strains going to be. In the meantime battles over Mastny detour intensified. In Colorado hundreds appearance protests and a mass requirement in schools. And arkansas' governor now says he regrets signing a bill that bans mask mandates he wants to give schools the option to require mask after one school district reported 700 students and staff members in quarantine. Just two weeks into the school year. Meanwhile a New Jersey based Phelps. Just you'll still writes the governor to hearing into vaccine protestors who interrupted his news conference. The ultimate battle also because of what you say are saying it's getting. People are losing their life. Boeing did there's a new study finds that unvaccinated people are three times less likely to test positive for co bid didn't unvaccinated people Mona Alex thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.