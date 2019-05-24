Transcript for Celebrities deliver commencement speeches

For the graduating class that's when he nineteen. A star studded list of commencement speakers offering some advice from athletes. So what I am for your good day this moral lessons that I've learned. How about following your dreams. To actors don't use a fake ID to buy it why don't and then try to patent check. From politicians. We belief. In you to musicians. Taking do you whaling English daily sleep very doing just my second language. Superstars coming back to campus to shared their words of wisdom. Apple CEO Tim Cook urging young people to continued their search for the next game changer don't think that the state of being too cautious. Join us that are staying put the ground won't move beneath your. The status put simply won't laugh. Kristen Bell poking fun at USC while giving her speech there. Being nice sometimes means. Avoiding the obvious joke I am choosing not to reference aunt Becky in any way shape or form. And it Colorado College Oprah also making a few jokes. Before driving home her point whatever you imagine my life. To be like one of Oprah's doing right now. It's always ten times better than what happened. You have to pay attention to your life because he is speaking to you all the time. And the bumps in the road and the failures appointed unity Hoover new direction and led me to a path they career. That is what I'm wishing for you today your own path. Made clear and finally Jennifer Garner offering some simple yet incredibly practical advice to be graduating class at Dennison university. Don't smoke. And don't. They anonymity say this because everyone said it but he won't listen because nobody does nothing looks better in your fifty's fins some screening your twenty's. I know I know Neutrogena. When it comes to Halloween costumes. Go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a thirty nurse when you could be a mailbox mixed signals. Are not mixed signals there at no. Mixed signals are not big news. Signals there Neff plus I've got to get David Napoli to react of course graduation season isn't over yet. In fact even later today Michael Bloomberg will address University of Maryland. And bill Nye Eagles B kicked out your college. I hope bill diet is a little less. Frantic and aggressive in Alaska highway dot I not drive it today but Simonsen true jet dropped there. Especially from Oprah who it really is she's the queen of a lot but when it comes to commencement time that's when it's like our super way. And Colorado College is not that big it's a pretty small school so for her to show up there and she just picks and chooses poets will advice for the graduates. I would say it always say yes. Today learn to say now pat I'd say don't take no for an answer when it comes to employment opportunities. Good clip and thought about that there you have it.

