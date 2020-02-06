Transcript for Celebrities using their platforms to encourage change

They have to respect this. They have the lobos that men cried out when his mom. They're meant cried out when his mom. That's good. Jamie Foxx joining interfaith leaders Fred Neil Lane outside City Hall in San Francisco on Monday. Not just wanna be here to let you know that you've got somebody that you can call. Any term. Any idiot some upbeat here. The actor donating his time while other stars step up in other ways Drake donating a 100000 dollars to national bail out. In order to help reunite black families in fact the music industry almost entirely shutting down this morning. Using the hash tag the show must be priced. Apple music. Sony. Republic records and so many other industry giants stopping for quote a date to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community. Beats what radio host. All of my shows are canceled I will air replays of conversations with community activists. Politicians and revolutionary music. As the music industry goes quiet others are speaking out Ellen DeGeneres. I heard a platform and I have a voice. And I have always stood for equality George Clooney penning an op Ed for the Daily Beast riding that anti black racism is quote. Our pandemic it infects all of us. And in 400 years we've yet to find a vaccine. Meanwhile Liz oh is thanking those who are using their platforms an issuing another call to action. It's all the influential people who have spoken out thank you so much for your allies shifting your support. Protest is the beginning of progress not the end of it. And now that the protesters have everyone's attention what are the next step so we're gonna take to make sure that we're actually moving forward. As a music industry participates in its the show must be pause movement today your own and to grant deed it might look a little different as well celebrities across all industries. Our blacking out there feeds along with the hash tag black lives matter. Yet and backed Mona just saw on her feet as well. I was scrolling and everything is blacked out a lot of show of sol solidarity a strong show solidarity thank you wolf thanks guys.

