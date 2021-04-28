Transcript for CEO fired over prom dress

Only me it is Howell high itself isn't. Unique in a way where people are gonna remember. Me and say Odeon that's that salt and. Dalton Stevens is a senior at Franklin high school in Tennessee and when prom season rolled around he knew he wanted to make a statement. A man can be beat and address any and it wasn't that wasn't mr. cost. It was that a man cancel option and an insurance a floor length red dress and six cents red heels to matched. Dalton and his boyfriend Jacob gearing up for prom together side by side whenever economic drafts and like I was in doubt it will send the curse like it. At its diet every day. The boys and their friends taking pictures at a local hotel. And then that night took a turn. Sam Johnson does CEO of a tell a health company began harassing the couple. Sharon HS should be dressed you this that the video shot by Jacobs shows Johnson's swatting towards the camera. At which point other parents stepped in and. Kids my hotel staff then intervening. Dalton and Jacob going off to enjoy prom together had an amazing online men's fashion hot button issue since Harry styles covered vocal wearing a dress back in December. Around the same time Sam Johnson's weeded. I predict a sharp decline in quote soft men in the very near future. As for adults in clothing is nothing about law and it is nothing more and nothing lasts where it makes shielded. Exactly. The latest development Sam Johnson has been fired from his job as the CEO of the issue well. The company saying in a statement on Tuesday quote mr. Johnson is no longer employed by visual well in any capacity. His behavior was not representative up our values which include respect. And compassion for all. All right well thank you for that report.

