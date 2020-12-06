Transcript for Challenges in convicting police officers

Good morning Indian thank you for joining us as a case involving the four fired Minnesota officers moves forward I would talk to about the Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison. Cautioning that it is hard to convict the police despite ample video footage of George Floyd's arrest. What is exactly mean by that and seen preparing the public for a long Rota had. Absolutely attorney general Keith Ellison is managing expectations. As you know and largely on what history's ash on his incredibly hard to charge. Are getting a conviction. On juries are just less inclined she were in an officer and themselves out. I'll you know in the world of danger essentially they're putting lives lions are people everyday sounds incredibly hard and calling -- a lot and incredibly are changing the scenes being more reasonable force used and court officers largely use this excuse out of there and she your life a little different in this case however because you see it is horrific video the world the Swedish and eight minutes and six seconds this officer shot and digging his knee into George Floyd's next. That long so it's not split second decisions at least generally may. Its role in the URC three other officers who are doing lean nothing each eating shopping and committing. And we've recently learned a potential plea deal that was being negotiated prior to Derek shamans arrest with the prosecutor's office fell through. The specific charges weren't mentioned but what is your take on not. You know it's precisely why he or are you know having sent it's a hard time. Trusting the system to work for now. There's only people to chill others in broad daylight and discuss a plea bargain even before being read it unheard of and it just doesn't Arab citizens. And heaven has been charged with second degree murder and second degree manslaughter the three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.