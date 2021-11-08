Transcript for Changing lives by listening

Will Norman says Tony Tony it was the hardest year of his light. The Texas native and cancer survivor. Was struggling and needed someone to talk to you but no one was around to listen a felt along a Fella tells a whole just count up. Felt. That there was no one but then a moment of divine intervention or maybe a sign. Will had an idea to put up his own signs. Pretty much every day will sits at this busy intersection in its north Texas community of easel. And listens people he doesn't know tellem things he can't believe everything from a cancer diagnosis. Alcohol abuse. And it's not like one or two Beers not pregnant six back. Hey eight Beers but why will why shares sex secrets to a total stranger. 'cause they have no one people site. You know nobody cares about me they don't care what happens to me and I'll be a lot. Lockyer what happens to you and all of this willing to give all their time. To help other people is this since will know sometimes he's making a small difference and other times a big one he set out Obama white. The kill oneself beneath not just. And I just saw you and I mean to help had to stop. Will encouraging the man to get help. Which she did checking himself into a hospital after being discharged a week later he stopped back by will's tend to say thanks. And he turned around a short walk at all that he has stopped and turned around and is set out what do you. So what he's very. Each state even in 100 degree temperature is will sits there next to assign. Need to talk I'll listen last year. Was the worst of towns forming but the same time it was the best of times because it's given me a purpose. Will tells each person he needs the very same thing no one can help everyone but everyone. Can help someone speaking to help thanks to our friends at WFA. Fair and galaxy acts.

