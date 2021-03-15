Transcript for Cheerleading mom facing criminal charges

This morning a Pennsylvania mother faces criminal charges accused of creating fake videos up her daughter's cheerleading teammates. Police say fifty year old Russ cells bone digitally altered photos in videos of three members of her daughter's cheerleading squad. Known as a victory vipers depicting them neat kid drinking and smoking from a date pen and then sent the images to the girls and their coaches. The absence on orders shouldn't knock them down essentially. To try to shame then mark just I'm not OT and we're here even more British. One member of the squad nanny high AM says her coach pulled her side over this video appearing to show her BP. A violation of team rules I went and cards are crying and that's not me on video because I thought I said it. That number believe me because I don't seem like there's crudely into video but the video was obviously manipulated. We suspect is a list you have taken a real picture. And edited it through some voters shopping are apt to make it look like this teenage girl. Had no clothes on. The DA says stowed also sent anonymous messages to the victims urging them to kill themselves police say they tracked that data from the images to an IP address linked to stone's home. She now faces a multiple harassment charges. She categorically denied peace. Doing what the police are charging her doing her life has been turned upside down so was their daughters I mean this very serious stuff. Authorities say they do not only spoke high school aged daughter what's involved in the grass the next second it hate it court hearing experts silent. At the and in the last.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.