Transcript for Chiefs win NFL season opener

Now the Kansas City where the NFL season kicked off last night protest demanding social justice added to the differences on and off the field. Al Michaels kicking off the NFL season breaking down the new rules of the game. And are all supposed to be wearing the mask except when eating or drinking that was edict the team down. And off we go that's 18 to twenty NFL season. Is under way. Even before the chiefs and Texans took the field. Calls for social change were on full display. Its. The chiefs locking arms during the National Anthem on the field. As well as during the plane of lift every voice and sing. Commonly known as the black national and dump the NFL announcing both songs will be played before every game this week is. There is need. Sand. And is saying yeah. But the Texans opting to stay inside the locker room until the coin toss when the teams locked arms and show of solidarity. Is when the crowd appeared to boo. And now the Miami Dolphins announcing they'll stay inside their locker room for both songs Sunday. Releasing a video overnight expressing their discontent with the league's gesture. So mark there was associate but the cops Q my birth of do us ample finance them and in new foot. This attempt to unify. Only creates more divine. Back in Kansas City only 161000 fans were in the stands about 40% capacity. Because of Kobe restrictions getting the most attention on the sidelines but they shield worn by coach Andy Reid. On the field another moment of unity between two of the game's biggest stars and a little sick as that. Texans quarterback to Shawn Watson forced off the field. And into a seat right next to chiefs quarterback Patrick no homes. The two richest guys in the league right now. In the end the chiefs won 34 to flooding.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.