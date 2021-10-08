Transcript for Child tax credit scams

We turn out to a new warning for families about the new child tax credit. Federal authorities have issued an alert about some brazen scams that are taking advantage of families. ABC's Dan Lieberman explains how the spammers are trying to steal your money. This morning the IRS is explaining how not to fall for a series of scams taking advantage of families who qualify for the government's new child tax credit. Which is up to 300 dollars per child the second payments are being sent out this Friday. We're seeing him or try take advantage of the American public by attempting to gain information. Some examples a text message at the link to apply for the tax credit and an email asking you to click in clean your stimulus payment. There all week. The IRS says it does not contact taxpayers via email text messages or social media platforms to request personal or financial information for verification when cyber security firm says it's already found nearly fifty web site pretending to be part of the government's American rescue plan which includes the child tax credit if you're researching online. Only trust web sites ending in dot cuff and never provide your Social Security number or driver's license. No beer steel around someone's response. Also you know against. East or. Or the bottom line if you're eligible for the child tax credit the IRS will use information from your 20/20 or 2019 tax returns. To automatically enroll you for the payments or don't need to take additional action Dan Lieberman ABC news New York.

