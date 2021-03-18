Transcript for Children trapped in house fire make frantic 911 call

This morning the frantic 911 call its two kids were trapped in their burning apartment. Here RO. Eleven year old hi Sheila and her six year old brother Hampton were home alone their mother at work when they're Charlotte, North Carolina apartment caught fire Tuesday. They huddled together anti shale is bedroom and called for help. Everybody out of the apartment. In the opinion targeted gunfire. News yeah. The dispatcher reassuring her that help was on the way. But I Sheila telling him the flames were closing in. They fired at a remote you know or visit outside the there OK as we've got fired and I can't just air quality. Movie home. It took fire crews only minutes to arrive but the smoke was beginning to overwhelm them. There's smoke in your room but it yeah okay lot. It will not it looked like a hospital stay but. The dispatcher on the phone with the kids to the very end as firefighters used a ladder to safely rescued them through a second floor window. Later the Charlotte fire department posting this picture I Sheila giving the thumbs up and Hampton hug dean one of his rescuers. How she was mother says she's proud of her daughter and thankful for the firefighters. No one was seriously hurt but six people were displaced from their homes. Investigators say the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

