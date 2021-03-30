Transcript for Another children’s book pulled from shelves

This morning just weeks after the debate over Dr. Seuss another children's book is being pulled off the shelves for water being described as a racist stereo types. Right now. Okay. The book is a spinoff of the popular Captain Underpants series. The adventures of old Engel look follow friends who time travel and meet a martial arts instructor who teaches them Kong flu and Chinese philosophy. It got the attention of the Korean American father who started a petition online demanding the publisher and author apologize writing the book includes a skunk fu master wearing what purported to be a traditional styles paying coat. Dashes for eyes of the Asian characters and stereotypical Chinese proverbs. Author Dade pill keep responding insane he hopes his readers will quote. Forgive me and learn from my mistake that even unintentional one passive stereo types and racism are harmful to everyone. The publisher scholastic saying together we recognize that this book perpetuates passive racism. Fellow authors hailing the decision deciding to pull this book. Has a pretty significant impact. Not just aren't publishing industry and on the way that future are terrorists will think about what they're creating. A the controversy comes amid a surge in violence against Asian Americans since the beginning at the corona virus pandemic. Just hours ago new York city police released this video showing a man attacking a 65 year old woman while making anti Asian statements. More Asian seniors have also been targeted in the San Francisco area and earlier this month the spot Rampage in Atlanta six of those killed were Asian women. Still critics say pulling books off the shelves amounts to cancel culture. They are not satisfied until almost every single piece of literature. Film. Or pop culture is eliminated. If there might be one thing that can be found potentially wrong. Author Dave pill he says he will donate all royalties from his book sales to groups dedicated to stopping Ainge and violence and promoting diversity.

