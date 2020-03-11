Transcript for Cities gear up for potential unrest after election

Meanwhile across the country there's growing concern. About potential under arrest and even violence in the streets after this election an overnight president trump raise the issue. On this Election Day the anticipation and anxiety running high as cities gear up for potential unrest in the streets in Columbus, Ohio the state house in storefronts boarded up. In New York plywood now covering the windows are luxury stores the mayor asking businesses to move outdoor furniture indoors and to clear sidewalk space. We are prepared now. I think we shouldn't pre judge I think we're going into something that we haven't experienced before. In Michigan v.s had stones were vandalized with pro trump slogans and in Washington. Additional security at the White House a temporary non scalable fans now surrounding the executive mansion. The preparations coming hours after the president warned of violence. While discussing the recent Supreme Court ruling that sent absentee ballots in Pennsylvania can be counted. Until three days after the election. Especially when you know what goes on in Philadelphia. That has been going on for years. So all governor opened up Beers stay and pleased OJ governor who is. We're all watching it governor. The president tweeting the court's decision quote is a very dangerous want. Adding it will allow ramp in an unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of law. It will also induce violence in the streets something must be done. Twitter promptly adding illegal to the tweet warning its contents quote might be misleading drug last night doubled down on his concerns. When the court allows you to go outside of the November 3 day and they allow you to do all sorts of things for an extended period of time. Bad things all happen. And bad things lead to other type things it's it's a very dangerous thing right. Joseph bite and responding to the president's claim of possible street violence. Carry forward his pocket. The president's warning coming as Republicans lose multiple election related core battles in Nevada a judge ruling against the trump campaign after it tried to halt the counting. A mail in ballots in Clark County were about 70% of the State's voters live. The drug team had accused election officials of not allowing Republicans to fully observe ballot counting. In Texas a federal judge rejected another Republican request to invalidate a 127000. Ballots. Had already been cast as a drive through voting station in the Houston area and in a notable departure from the president Republican senator Jon Warren of Texas last night. Insisted Americans will accept results of the election. After the votes are counted we're going to accept the outcome of the election. That's what we do an American with a record number of voters casting their ballots by mail election officials cautioned the winner. May still be unknown after election night rules in some states don't allow election workers to even begin processing mail in ballots. Until today and it could take until Friday in some states officials are calling for calm. Ballots are counted but many Americans we heard from are not expecting call. No matter what side wins. There it's going to be. Something happy because they're such a big divide. Gun sales have been rising sharply before the election with background checks hitting a record.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.