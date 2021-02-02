Transcript for Closer to a COVID relief deal?

This morning possible progress in the battle to get economic relief to struggling Americans. We have jets had a very protective. Cordial two hour meeting with that precedent and the vice president. Senators emerging from a meeting in the Oval Office where they in the Biden administration agreed to hold more negotiations and called it a relief it was an excellent meeting and we're very it. Appreciative. Bed as his first official meeting in the Oval Office at that president chose to spend so much time but that's. An upgrade and very useful just guys. White house Press Secretary Jen Saki accruing Collins is description calling it a substantive and productive discussion. And republic senator bill Cassidy sounding even more upbeat. I considered a success. There is common ground because the president said we're united in our concern for the American people. Both sides are calling for two different bills by his proposal costs one point nine trillion dollars. The Republican plant about 13 of that and while the White House wants 14100 dollar direct payments to most Americans. Republicans want to limit the checks to 1000. And send them only to lower income Americans. But there are some common ground like bite in Republicans want 160. Billion dollars for vaccine. Testing in help for small businesses. In the meantime some positive signs in the fight against the virus. The number of people in the hospital has dropped by 10% or more in 38 states compared to last week. Alleged an 8% of the US population has been vaccinated. I Dodger Stadium one of the largest vaccination sites dear averaging 8000 shots per day. Say they could give out thousands more if they have the supply. It's painful to see that when you know that used to be getting those vaccinations and people's arms. Doctors or predicting another surge has more contagious variant of the virus take cold. Now confirmed in 35 states the White House is urging health care providers not to hold back second shots there were known doses that are hanging around. A dose that's available is gonna go into someone's arm and nursing homes the CDC found only 30% of workers accepted the vaccine. When it was first offered even as vaccinations ramp up health officials stress the need for testing. The White House is now spending more than 200 million dollars on this at home coded test that sent to be about 95%. Accurate. And can be used without a prescription after taking the swamp users please the sample into a digital analyzer which sense of results to your phone in fifteen minutes. Do that legally game changer because that thirty dollar price point is still prohibited from lot of Americans but still it's a step in the right direction. And those tests are expected to be in short supply until later on this year now as for that Covert relief bill. More talks are scheduled however if they fail Democrats say they're willing or ready to pass Biden's plan without GOP support.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.