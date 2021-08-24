Transcript for Coach says he was forced to resign for being gay

And we turn now to a high school coach from Colorado claims he was forced to resign because he's get the school is now offering its explanation for what happened. That he's had two options. The first option was to. Sorry moves to denounce that I was case in Nokia Tonga is a Christian a volleyball coach Andy gay man said you know. Basically. My aid dreams of of marrying another man would have had to stop. It's his sexuality he says that is caused him to loses John. At valor Christian high school in highlands ranch Colorado he says he was told by the athletic leadership and valor to stop being gay or abandoned his role as coach. I feel like it's a repeat. Point seven years of life where I had in myself he says he's not angry anger I've. Learned especially I've talked to some expenses. It's such a valid emotion but it's that it's useless and worthless. But some parents are. Very ever buy it just happens to a teacher I praise. There's a backlash that it. Bill you know towards my daughter who. A statement from the school says quote valor became aware of a FaceBook post by coach in OK suggested he may not support dollars police pertaining to sexuality and marriage. The statement goes on to say. That after a conversation with a no OK he requested a separation from the school it okay says as a coach and as a mentor he will keep loving and leading. My main message was to just make sure I'm speaking now for those were silence I truly do. Love them and hope especially as a Christian school Davis Christ and in the Bible and left. Those who. Sean people and find those who are shocked and ordered to bring them back. Thomas says the school claimed he was a danger to the students the school says Tom a misrepresented some aspects of the situation. They did not elaborate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.