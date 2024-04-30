Colorado mom's death ruled homicide

An autopsy has ruled the mysterious death of Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew a homicide, citing the presence of an animal tranquilizer in her bones. ABC News' Rhiannon Ally reports.

April 30, 2024

