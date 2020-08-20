Transcript for New concern about children spreading COVID-19

This morning a new crew rotavirus study released overnight signed some asymptomatic children. Can carry on viral load high here than hospitalized adults troubling news is schools and colleges across the country struggle with reopening. There have been some studies to show. The children from ten to nineteen. Can transmit to adults as easily as adults transmit to adults. With many New York school set to star in weeks some offering in person instruction. Governor Andrew Cuomo called reopening risky and problematic. Go look at Manhattan. On Thursday night and Friday night and Saturday night and tell me how well they've been listening you can be the behaviors and change when they go back to school. And now the New York City teachers union threatening legal action on lessen their school safety plan is met. This city went to Helling came back and we are not going back to hell. Because of short sighted political agendas. In Detroit notes. Teachers threatening to walk out concerned about safety we will do whatever we need to do. Parents and ensure that health and safety. Of our members and of our students nearly a little teachers in Utah quit over coated concerns. And an emotional hearing in the ongoing case brought by Florida teachers to stop in person learning. I'm choosing my kids might make students. Who were so many typical things. By. I can't put my damn terrorist leaders around the country enforcing measures to curb the virus. In Los Angeles the mayor shutting off utilities at this mansion reportedly owned by T top star Bryce hall where several big events violated health order. Coming in weak ask. Crack down on heart of houses. And his case is spike in Puerto Rico the governor announcing the territory will now be on lockdown every Sunday. Residents only allowed to leave home for essentials. In the US Virgin Islands case is nearly doubled in the past week with more than 200 new cases tourists now banned for a month. Mona will. Andrea thank you.

