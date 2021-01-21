Transcript for Concerns over new COVID variants

This morning a growing urgency to get to covad vaccine how quickly to the places that need it most one of those places is Los Angeles. As scientists try to determine if the new UK variant along with another mutation in California is fueling the surge of infections. LA county confirmed nearly 6500. New cases Wednesday. And now there's worry what effect the variants could have on the vaccines effectiveness. Work needs to be done the laboratory to confirm. Whether or not the vaccine is going to be protective the CDC says about sixteen and a half million vaccines have now been given nationwide has problems plague the system. New York City leaders blame delivery delays and shortages for forcing them to reschedule 22000. Appointments. The police and fire departments are now halting their vaccination schedules in West Virginia 25000. Extra vaccine doses never show. Offering to leverage its operations information technology and communications capabilities. Meanwhile some encouraging news a federal memo shows overall the country is seen fewer corona virus cases week to week. And deaths are leveling off but the number of people dying each day is staggering. In the last 24 hours a record 4409. People died that's nearly the number of all US military personnel killed in Iraq since 2003. And Alabama beloved nurse bedie Greer Gallagher has succumbed to covad. Her family pleaded with her to retire but the 78 year old wanted to keep helping others despite the risk. Oh. She was. She would go try this won't go that she also. Today doctor Anthony found she will represent to you west at the World Health Organization meeting. President Biden will rejoin the WHIO after former president trumps what drawl.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.