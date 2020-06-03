Transcript for New concerns about self-quarantine

Back network top story the corona virus emergency with no vaccine available containment is the best way to fight the spread but after one patient broke for obscene and possibly infected someone else many are now asking whether self isolation work. This morning with the spread of the corona virus expanding in the US health officials are sounding this alarm. Follow the guidelines if you're forced to self isolate some porn teens only work. If they abide by them the warning comes after a hospital employee in New Hampshire was diagnosed days after he was ordered to stay home instead officials say he attended a party at Dartmouth business school possibly infecting at least one other person. Often times is voluntary or. There's no real enforcement around them. And the cornerstone. Of public health epidemiology he's containment and right now until we have vaccines or anything like that we have to isolate them quarantine. Many companies including Twitter and Amazon have already asked some employees to isolate themselves during business hours and work from hold but for many workers that's not possible. Experts suggest those people modified their behaviors in the office. Avoid some of the normal gestures were we shake hands of people a fist box. I'm not. You just recognizing people in different ways. When traveling to work avoid touching railings and door handles don't eat or drink on public transit keep your bag off hard surfaces and and experts offer this hard to follow advice. Avoid touching your phone on public transportation. If that's not possible then wipe down the screen with an anti bacterial wipe. But not with vodka. Tito's vodka is responding to people on social media who've been trying to make their own hands sanitized they're with vodka the company tweeting per the CDC hand sanitize or needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's hand made vodka is 40% alcohol and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. And we can't stress this enough officials say don't Wear a mask and less your sick could cause more harm than good because people what that more likely to touch their face what they're trying to adjust.

