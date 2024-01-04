Concerns raised about wider Mideast conflict

Dozens of Iranians were killed in twin bombs the U.S. said were likely carried out by ISIS, but some Iranian officials are blaming the attack on the U.S. and Israel. ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi reports.

January 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live