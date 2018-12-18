Transcript for Concerns rising over the US economy

We turn out to your money and growing concerns about the stock market after another big drop Monday. Today the Federal Reserve meets to discuss whether to raise interest rates. ABC's Maggie ruling reports this could be the worst December for the market since the 1930s. This year the typical Santa Claus rally on Wall Street is nowhere in sight. A reality if anything's gonna happen it's gonna have to happen this week from Wall Street to main street the concept of recession is certainly coming back. It's a conversations. Stocks ended down across the board NASDAQ by more than 150. The S&P 500 more than fifty in the Dow I'm more than 500 points it's now down seven point 5% for the month. Marking the worst December on Wall Street since the greet depression. People are out shopping their spending money be economy is improving. But that rally that we traditionally see at this time of year it's just not happening. And that. And that potential ahead is what's really rattling the market right. Monday's plunge comes as a federal judge has ruled obamacare unconstitutional. Throwing millions of Americans health care into question. And sending health care stocks sliding and then there's the same ongoing battles trade uncertainty with China and concerns the US economy is getting weaker. The big fear is that economic growth around the world to slowing down that ended people were wondering how bad the slowdown is going to be. So what does all this mean for your retirement will be S&P 500 but most closely tracks Borland case. It down four point 8% this year meeting if you started with ten grand you'd be out 480. Dollars at this point. MacKey ruby ABC news New York.

