-
Now Playing: Trump talks up jobs, economy at urging of GOP leaders
-
Now Playing: How the GOP tax plan will impact the economy
-
Now Playing: Trump: America 'now has the best economy' in US history
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump touts economic growth amid Cohen allegations
-
Now Playing: FBI memo reveals Michael Flynn's lies to FBI
-
Now Playing: Concerns rising over the US economy
-
Now Playing: How to make a candy cane
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Family of Guatemalan girl who died speaks out
-
Now Playing: Toy ideas for Christmas presents
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: The government may be heading toward a shutdown by week's end
-
Now Playing: Google CEO grilled by lawmakers on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Cohen to be sentenced
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Trump meets with Schumer and Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Holiday Gadgets
-
Now Playing: Female-led films on the rise
-
Now Playing: Strasbourg market attack
-
Now Playing: NYPD officers forcibly remove baby from its mother's arms
-
Now Playing: Outrage over a controversial plea deal for a former ex-fraternity president
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Trump to meet with Schumer and Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Trump's search for a chief of staff intensifies