Transcript for Controversial execution

But we turn out to the controversial execution overnight and Alan. A convicted cop killer stopped eating his final meal after he thought is light will be steered but that it reversal by the Supreme Court allowed his execution. To move forward. Overnight Alabama's. Executioner putting that Daniel woods to dat capping an end to a world when final days for the convicted cop killer and his supporters a jury found woods guilty in the 2004 killing of the read Birmingham police officers and although prosecutors said woods was not the gunman and was convicted accomplice said he alone killed officers. Woods was found guilty on capital murder charges. The fact that folks think as a result of the fact that Nathaniel was was not this year it somehow another that's been an injection I've found. Very difficult a process is a process. Here after exhausting all options wood said his final goodbye to a Stanley Thursday afternoon. But in the minutes leading up to his execution and just as he was eating his final meal the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay putting up pods on execution. His advocates celebrated including Martin Luther King the third who tweeted. A meeting use great work everyone. But then a stunning reversal the Supreme Court lifted a temporary stay allowing the states executioner to move forward. In a statement this morning would Stanley says they'll continue fighting to clear woods' name. Saying he's an innocent man and that will always be the truth we are not giving up the State's attorney general however insists justice was served. Tonight this annual woods one and two cop killers in the bloodiest day in Birmingham police department history. Has met his death state. The daughter of one of the police officers also fought the execution. The Supreme Court did not explain its decision.

