Transcript for Coronavirus death toll in US exceeds 4,000

I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead a grim warning from president Rahm. You start seeing some real light at the end of the tunnel but this is going to be a very painful. Very very painful two weeks. White House doctors now say up to 240000. Deaths in the US. Are possible even if Americans follow social distancing guidelines. They put in strong mitigation. Methods and testing. And you can see what the results in Washington State. And California and it. Early efforts to stop gatherings in Washington and California have slowed the spread. But doctor Anthony foundry says an outbreak could restart if crowds began to gather too soon. Now was the time. When every you're having an effect. Not to take your foot off the accelerator. And on the break but to just press it down on the accelerator. But some are still not listening as the mayor of Los Angeles was urging people to keep their distance crowds were shown on live TV playing basketball and soccer we continue to warship. And practice our first amendment rights another pastor is in hot water for defying local stay at home orders this time in Louisiana. Pastor Tony spell faces six violations one for each of his Sunday services. Here tonight because of violations of the governor's remarks field. As emergency services become overwhelmed and more states. It's learn to accept at. There's growing frustration about the lack of testing. But the White House task force has now revealed a large amount of tests are available for use right now. Right now there's ever a half a million tasks sitting capacity. That it not being utilized doctor Deborah Burke says doctors and hospitals need to communicate with their states to find the ties and used to labs available. For green aren't eBay. With fifth the other states. Bidding on a ventilator meanwhile New York's governor says the race to buy than a leaders is driving up prices and costing time. You see the big co op as California. Bit illegal debate. Florida bit New York bids California rebates and she didn't know if that happens they should be calling us. The president dismissing the issue even as states with both democratic and Republican governor's appeal for the federal government. To take over the process altogether. And despite the message about social distancing some states have not impose restrictions Florida is limiting activity only in the southern part of the state. And Mississippi has issued a shelter in place order. For only one county.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.