Transcript for Coronavirus economic impact

Negotiations right now are under way on Capitol Hill regarding this proposal to inject one point eight trillion dollars into businesses and households but. As we see Democrats and Republicans going back and forth over the are these checks that are ranging from 600 to 12100 dollars for the working middle class even enough to keep people on their feet. East. Really not enough and a lot more needs to be done we have to look gas. What are those core issue least. And the core issue is people are losing their jobs so we really did little problem here is to preserve the jobs. Not necessarily. Send people checks cell. I don't really think that this is gonna solve the problem it may help but they can get it passed but being really need to re direct. Help towards the small business owners and the employers. And that this crisis has pushed the stock market into turmoil we saw stock futures hit a limit down as soon as they opened. Can you tell us what this means for Americans 401K plans. While there's no question that it is going to be a rough ride ahead I think that we're gonna see the marquee. Literally be all over the place these stock marquis he's very very headlines sensitive. And I'm also sure whether we're going to be getting a lot of positive headlines. It at least in the near future self I think it's forced people happening there are 401K is they're gonna happen. Relax a little bit and and ride out the storm because we are really unchartered territory here. Definitely we heard president trump say a recession is likely now given the abrupt halt of businesses and personal activity and at this ray do you see the situation. Possibly even turning into a depression it down the road or can you see the economy turning around. I don't think that there is any doubt that we are really gonna have some trouble ahead. With the amount of people that are going to be potentially unemployed here. East east I don't know we want to say recession depression. I would just say we're in perch drug narrowly. Challenging times and I'm not so sure that we really bounced back from this so quickly it really depends. On what type of programs that govern me. Kim put in place to try to keep this economic downturn and is as limited. As possible. And is there a possibility to recover some of this the loss of economic activity. I think it's going to take a long time to recover from this. We are going to be down fur prayer ten or twelve week period where people can't leave their house. I think he's going to be a really really long road it we're in that situation. And lastly can you touch on that some of the realities that wage workers for example are facing. Given the uncertainty of the situation. Hourly employees particularly you're gonna happen typical time getting through this because generally speaking. Those are the people battered first to go off so now. No work no pain how they survive. It really goes back to appoint a need before we need to figure out how to have these business is. Not clothes and my concept of that. Especially at the federal government wants to supporter this. It is to have. Business interruption insurance that is generally not covered by a virus. How the federal government guarantee debt interruption insurance. That will keep business is running that will keep employees getting BP I don't think that's our best route here. And Kenneth on that no he points out that industries like the airline industry. They will bounce back because the government won't let them fail but for restaurants. It's gonna be a lot harder they're going to be devastated because they don't have a lot of access cab. But when we just think about the American worker the average points happens.

