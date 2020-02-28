-
Now Playing: Bloomberg attacks Trump’s coronavirus response ahead of Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Communities around the world prepare for coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: New information on finding a coronavirus treatment
-
Now Playing: The coronavirus impact across the world
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus focus shifting to California
-
Now Playing: 5 people get real about the pain of eating disorders and the ‘process’ of recovery
-
Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
-
Now Playing: Fighting the virus in the US
-
Now Playing: Case of ‘community spread’ of coronavirus in US raises concerns
-
Now Playing: Medina nurse performs heartwarming song for patient being moved to hospice care
-
Now Playing: Realities of facemasks in fight against coronavirus exposure
-
Now Playing: CDC confirms patient with coronavirus in California
-
Now Playing: Trump to address US about coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: Flight attendant tests positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Why talking with your OBGYN could be the secret weapon for your heart
-
Now Playing: Health officials warn of coronavirus reaching the US
-
Now Playing: Ways to prepare amid CDC coronavirus warning
-
Now Playing: CDC warning fuels day 2 of financial market losses
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha opens up about her battle with bipolar disorder
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee opens up about her battle with anorexia