Transcript for Coronavirus focus shifting to California

We begin with several developments in the corner bars emergency stocks were down sharply once again overnight amid concern that this crisis. Could plunge the economy into recession. Get a focus right now is on northern California where officials are trying to figure out. Howell woman got infected with no known exposure to the virus up to 100 health workers were exposed to that patient. Did not have proper training or protective gear. Meanwhile the FDA has announced the first drug shortage in the US related to the virus outbreak it all comes as president trump last night promised the corona virus will quote. Disappear one day like a miracle ABC's Elizabeth her has been tracking the latest she begins our coverage Elizabeth good morning. Can I think Kimberly good morning to you president trump says the response to the novel corona virus here has been incredible despite continuing concerns in California. Over the first possible case of the virus spread within the US. This morning disturbing allegations from a whistle blower in the corona virus emergency. A complete reportedly filed claiming more than a dozen workers than to receive the first Americans evacuated from Wuhan China the epicenter of the outbreak. Did not have proper training or protective year. This as officials in California continue to try to figure out. We are and how it alone a county woman contracted the virus. Her case believed to be the first spread to her community because the woman that travel to China and did not know anyone infected. Also troubling for experts. Even after being placed on have been a leader at a local hospital she was not tested for forty's. Everything old delayed. And testing means potentially the virus could go to. Hundreds or thousands more people. The California governor are also concerned explaining this state is running out of kits to test for the virus we have just a few hundred. Testing kits in the state of California and that surveillance testing as well as diagnostic testing that simply inadequate. And this morning congressman John Garamendi who represents the California district already infected woman winds blamed the CDC for the lack of testing kits. We know that crew Rea has developed a rapid testing program they're able to test thousands of people a day there's a company that could produce a hundred. Thousand task hits a day. Those test kits could be in California tomorrow. If the CDC would allow it. The CDC promising more in the coming days with a virus spreading out to every continent but Antarctica. In Japan all schools are closed for a month and in South Korea there are drive through testing facilities. Back in Washington president trumped that they ending his handling of the situation and maintaining the US is her clear. It's going to disappear one day it's like a miracle it will disappear and from our shores we can Alec could get worse before it gets better but. Maybe go away we'll see what happens nobody really knows the fact is the greatest experts have spoken to look nobody really knows. The president really deserves incredible credit because in. He got on this within days and weeks of learning from China about this and took action that people attacked him for. People attacked him for these actions on controlling our borders and quarantining people but it's kept America safe it's bought us time. And moving forward we are told all statements about the virus from the CDC or the Health Department must now be vetted by the office of vice president pants. The new point person for the government's response Kenneth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.